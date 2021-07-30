Elon Musk doesn’t like App Store fees and reportedly wanted to be CEO of Apple

Happy Friday internet!
We’re especially blessed today to get not one, but two pieces of juicy “Elon Musk Content™.”
“F**K you”
As detailed in POWER PLAY, this is a story that was told inside Tesla as the company struggled with the Model X, according to people who heard it, and as some hoped for a white knight to save the day. Musk’s message was clear: Tesla’s fate was in their own hands. https://t.co/4e0KJb3CD2
An excerpt from the book Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century by Tim Higgins, claims that when Apple was looking to buy Tesla, Elon Musk seemed open to the idea, but he told Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, that he wanted to be crowned the Cupertino-based company’s new CEO.
The book says that Cook then told Musk to “F**k you,” and that the deal subsequently died.
Since that tasty tidbit hit the internet, Musk and Cook both claim that they’ve never talked, and that today’s news is untrue. Musk says that he requested to meet the Apple CEO, but the negotiations never made it that far.
I hope this news is somehow still accurate because I love the idea of Cook swearing at Musk, but as of now, the interaction between the two tech CEOs is unconfirmed.
Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring 🤣🤣
In a tweet to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Musk said, “Higgins managed to make his book both false *and* boring.”
Elon’s new favourite Tim is Tim Sweeney
Following the above weird Apple news, Musk still couldn’t resist taking shots at Apple’s App Store “Tax,” calling it “a de facto global tax on the internet.”
After that, Musk said that “Epic is right” in reference to the legal battle Apple is fighting with Tim Sweeney’s Epic Games surrounding the App Store and the fact that most apps are required to give the Cupertino, California based company a 15-30 percent cut of all transactions.
It’s unclear what prompted this tweet, but this isn’t the first time Musk has lashed out at Apple this week. In an earnings call, the CEO said he didn’t want Tesla to become a walled garden like Apple.
This is a bit hypocritical of Musk, considering Tesla EV owners need to use Tesla charging stations instead of more universal options, and it’s hard, if not impossible, for independent repair shops to fix the company’s cars.
