iOS and iPad users can now access Facebook’s cloud gaming services indirectly

After continuous back and forth between Facebook and Apple regarding an iOS app for Facebook’s gaming service, the social networking platform has followed Microsoft and Amazon’s route and has published a web app for iPhone and iPad users which will be found on Facebook Gaming’s website, instead of the App Store.
Facebook has released a PWA (Progressive Web App) that will act as a shortcut to its gaming service. To access the app, simply visit www.facebook.com/gaming/play from your iPhone and iPad, and you’ll get a prompt to add a shortcut to the web app to your homepage (see the first screenshot below for reference).
“We’ve come to the same conclusion as others: web apps are the only option for streaming cloud games on iOS at the moment,” Facebook’s vice president of gaming, Vivek Sharma, told The Verge in a statement.
“As many have pointed out, Apple’s policy to ‘allow’ cloud games on the App Store doesn’t allow for much at all. Apple’s requirement for each cloud game to have its own page, go through review, and appear in search listings defeats the purpose of cloud gaming. These roadblocks mean players are prevented from discovering new games, playing cross-device, and accessing high-quality games instantly in native iOS apps — even for those who aren’t using the latest and most expensive devices.”
Via: The Verge
