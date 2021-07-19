PREVIOUS|
EB Games offering buy two, get one free on Playd PS4 and Xbox One titles

The deal is only available for tomorrow

Jul 19, 2021

6:31 PM EDT

0 comments

For tomorrow, July 20th only, EB Games is offering a special used game promotion.

With the promotion, you’ll be able to buy two games and get one free on all ‘Playd’ PS4 and Xbox One titles.

This promotion is in-store only, so you’re going to have to head to your local EB Games.

If you’re rocking a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can pick up PS4 or Xbox One titles, respectively, and pop them into your console.

It’s worth noting that EB Games’ Playd titles are all previously owned video games.

Source: EB Games Canada

