For tomorrow, July 20th only, EB Games is offering a special used game promotion.
With the promotion, you’ll be able to buy two games and get one free on all ‘Playd’ PS4 and Xbox One titles.
Tomorrow only! It’s Buy 2, Get 1 Free on all Playd PS4 and Xbox One titles! In store only. Visit your local EB Games for details! pic.twitter.com/cPpGuGq8zV
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) July 19, 2021
This promotion is in-store only, so you’re going to have to head to your local EB Games.
If you’re rocking a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can pick up PS4 or Xbox One titles, respectively, and pop them into your console.
It’s worth noting that EB Games’ Playd titles are all previously owned video games.
Source: EB Games Canada
