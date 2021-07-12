Apple and Samsung’s notebook computers are leading global growth

Apple and Samsung are leading global growth in terms of notebook computers, according to TrendForce’s latest report.
“Samsung and Apple will register the highest growths, with the former having Chromebooks account for nearly 50 percent of its total notebook shipment this year and the latter continuing to release MacBooks equipped with the M1 chip,” the report outlines.
TrendForce notes that Samsung and Acer are expected to bear the brunt of the education market’s downturn. Therefore, the Chrome market’s growth will depend on regions out of the United States as well as non-education applications.
“Global notebook shipment for 2020 underwent a nearly 26 percent year-over-year increase, which represented a significant departure from the cyclical 3 percent year-over-year increase/decrease that had historically taken place each year,” TrendForce notes.
The uptrend in notebook demand is expected to continue in 2021 with shipments likely to reach 236 million units for a 15 percent year-over-year increase.
However, TrendForce notes that some suggest the demand for notebooks will decline in 2021. It outlines that this decline may be attributed to Chromebooks’ low margins and higher prices.
“Going forward, although notebook demand will likely slow in 2022, the normalization of the hybrid-work model as well as the recovering demand for business notebooks will provide some upward momentum for annual notebook shipment next year, which will reach 220 million units, a minor downward correction of 6 percent year-over-year,” the report outlines.
Source: TrendForce
