Amazon restores services following brief global outage

Ecommerce giant Amazon says its store is back online following a global outage that took the site offline for nearly two hours last night.
“Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly,” the massive online retailer said in a statement.
Amazon has not disclosed the reason for the outage.
Downdetector outlines that during the outage, most users had issues with the website while others had issues logging in or checking out. Customers report that they were presented with error messages throughout the duration of the outage.
Reuters notes that this outage was the second the company faced since late June when users were unable to access Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video.
Source: Reuters
