Dyson’s V7 is $100 off at multiple Canadian retailers

Dyson is an industry leader in the home-cleaning department, with its only shortcoming being the high purchase cost of the company’s vacuums — but who said you need to go for its latest offering?
Dyson’s 2017 model, the V7, a cordless, lightweight vacuum cleaner, is currently on sale at multiple Canadian retailers.
The V7 is available at Best Buy, Canadian Tire and Lowes for $399.99, marking a $100 discount from the original $499.99 price tag.
The vacuum, which is primarily made for carpeted floors, can easily be transformed into a handheld for quick cleanups in hard-to-reach spaces and vehicles. Additionally, the vacuum features two power modes — Max and Low for your cleaning needs.
In the box, you’ll receive a wall-mounting dock, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool and a soft dusting brush.
Further, the V7 offers up to 20 minutes of floor cleaning run time which can be extended up to 30 minutes when used in handheld mode, and the machine takes about three-and-a-half hours to go from zero juice to a hundred.
Learn more about the Dyson V7 here.
You can purchase the Dyson V7 for $399.99 from Best Buy, Candian Tire and Lowes.
Image credit: Dyson
