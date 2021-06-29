Ubisoft’s Summer Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Ubisoft’s Summer Sale features several notable titles, including Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Origins and more.
Check out the titles on sale below:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Now $20, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition: Now $ 26, was $129.99
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition: Now $24, was $119.99
- Far Cry 4: Now $12, was $39.99
- Far Cry 5: Now $16, was $79.99
- Far Cry New Dawn: Now $12.50, was $49.99
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition: Now $12.50, was $49.99
- For Honor: Now $16.62, was $66.49
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition: Now $12.99, was $19.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition: Now $26.62, was $106.49
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Now $20, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: Now $13.20 CAD, was $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition: Now $49.99, was $99.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Now $12, was $39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition: Now $71.99, was $119.99
- Trials Rising Gold Edition: Now $8, was $39.99
- Watch Dogs 2: Now $13.30, was $66.49
The sale ends on July 6th at 5am ET/2pm PT. Find all Summer Sale titles here.
Additionally, Ubisoft is offering a few lesser-known games for free along with several demos.
Below are all of the titles:
- Flashback: Demo
- Hyper Scape: Free game
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Demo
- Might & Magic: Chess Royale: Free game
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Demo
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Demo
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Demo
- Trackmania Starter Edition: Free game
- Trials Fusion: Demo
- Rabbids Coding!: Free game
Find all free to play along with demo games here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft
