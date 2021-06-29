PREVIOUS
Ubisoft’s Summer Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

The sale ends on July 5th

Jun 29, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Ubisoft’s Summer Sale features several notable titles, including Far Cry 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Origins and more.

Check out the titles on sale below:

The sale ends on July 6th at 5am ET/2pm PT. Find all Summer Sale titles here.

Additionally, Ubisoft is offering a few lesser-known games for free along with several demos.

Below are all of the titles:

Find all free to play along with demo games here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft

Comments