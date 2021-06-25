Instagram will soon let you post from its web app

Until now, Instagram on web has allowed users to do everything that’s possible on the mobile app, except posting to your feed or story, but that is reportedly changing.
“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai in a statement given to Bloomberg. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”
Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, discovered the feature and took screenshots showing it in action.
NEW! @Instagram lets you create + publish posts via desktop! pic.twitter.com/JWzwKg1kyO
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021
Though desktop posting hasn’t completely rolled out yet, you can check if it’s active for you. Go to Instagram for web and look for a new “+” icon in the upper right icon tray. If the feature is enabled for you, you can choose aspect ratios, apply built-in filters, and use familiar sliders for brightness, contrast, colour saturation and more.
Additionally, just the way it is on the mobile app, you’ll be brought to a compose screen where you can add captions, locations, sticker and toggle comments and more.
It’s worth noting that if the feature is enabled for you, you’ll only be able to post to your feed. Story integration is expected to arrive at a later date.
Go to Instagram’s web app to check if the feature is enabled for you.
Via: Bloomberg
Comments