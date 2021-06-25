PREVIOUS|
Shoppers Drug Mart offering 20,000 bonus PC points when you spend $60

There's also a Bonus Redemption Event

Jun 25, 2021

2:07 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 20,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $60.

The points work out to $20 in value. This offer is available until Sunday, June 27th.

From truly wireless headphones, video games and even consoles, to vitamins, moisturizers and makeup kits, these points can be redeemed towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.

You can download the PC app on iOS and Android.

It’s worth noting that Shoppers is also running a Bonus Redemption Event that runs from June 25th to 27th.

On a normal day, 50,000 PC Optimum will account for $50 when you purchase something, but while the Bonus Redemption Event is on, 50,000 points will account for $65, equivalent of 65,000 points.

Similarly, redeeming 100,000 points will net you $140 in value and $200,000 points will be equivalent to $300.

The two offers can not be combined and shoppers’ website also says that you can’t use it to buy tobacco, lottery tickets, alcohol, gift cards, all prepaid cards, transit/event tickets, post office transactions, passport photos, cashback, delivery charges, all non-participating 3rd party operations and any other products which are provincially regulated (including pharmacy-related transactions).

Learn more about the Bonus Redemption event here.

Learn more about the 20,000 bonus points offer here.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart

