Steam Summer Sale discounts a variety of titles until July 8

You'll be able to find games like Valheim, Battlefield V, A Way Out and more at a discounted rate

Jun 24, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Steam’s Summer Sale offers a variety of games at a discounted rate. You’ll be able to find games like Valheim, Battlefield V, A Way Out and more at a discounted rate.

The sale is available from June 24th to July 8th.

Here’s a list of some of the notable titles on sale at Canadian prices:

You can find the complete list of games, on Steam’s website. 

