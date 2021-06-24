Steam Summer Sale discounts a variety of titles until July 8

Steam’s Summer Sale offers a variety of games at a discounted rate. You’ll be able to find games like Valheim, Battlefield V, A Way Out and more at a discounted rate.
The sale is available from June 24th to July 8th.
Here’s a list of some of the notable titles on sale at Canadian prices:
- Battlefield V: now $16.24, was $64.99
- Valheim: now $20.51, was $22.79
- Halo Master Chief Collection: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $20.99, was $69.99
- Planet Coaster: now $15, was $60
- Rust: now $22.74, was $45.49
- A Way Out: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Inside: now $5.99, was $23.99
- Trials of Mana: now $29.99, was $59.99
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Dark Souls 3: now $16.62, was $66.49
- Far Cry 5: now $11.99, was $79.99
You can find the complete list of games, on Steam’s website.
