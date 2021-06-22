The first thing Pleasure finder yells at you is, “Before using Pleasure Finder, we need to inform you that this action contains mature content that may not be suitable for a younger audience. If this makes you or a family member uncomfortable, please do not continue.”
After that, it told me about the benefits of sex and then screamed, “Try asking me if a sex toy can help with erectile dysfunction,” twice.
Once I got up off the floor after laughing, I started to look more into the Skill. I found out that while its sex tips are mostly accurate since a qualified sex therapist worked on the answers, the company behind it sells vibrators.
This explains why it immediately hawked the sex toy erectile dysfunction line at me.
MysteryVibe (because masturbation is mysterious) is a British-American company that sells the “Rolls-Royce of sex toys,” according to health.com. Overall, it seems like a pretty solid company and actually has a lot of positive reviews. However, this Google Home Skill might be a little more of a miss.
There’s just something a little too casual about a robot voice shouting sex tips at you from across the room. I had the same reaction to Amazon loading up Alexa with the ability to help humans with small talk.
There are just some things that shouldn’t come from a robot voice, no matter how much actual humanity is behind them.
The tantalizing list of sexual commands is below:
- “What are the benefits of sex?
- “How often is normal to have sex?
- Am I having enough sex?
- What’s the best time to have sex?
- Is masturbating good for me?
- How often is it safe to masturbate?
- What’s the average time it takes to have an orgasm?
- What role do sex toys play in a relationship?
- Does setting a schedule for sex help?
- How can I make sex last longer?
- What’s a good way to help my partner get in the mood?
- How do I know if I’ve had an orgasm?
- What are the health benefits of vibratory stimulation?
- How can a sex toy help improve my sex life after having a baby?
- How can a sex toy help strengthen my pelvic floor?
- What role does a sex toy play in pelvic floor therapy?
- How can a sex toy help treat vulval pain conditions?
- Can a sex toy help prevent premature ejaculation?
- How can a sex toy help with erectile dysfunction?
Source: Pleasure Finder Via: Android Police
Comments