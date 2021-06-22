Xbox begins rolling out Cloud Gaming Series X server blade upgrades

Earlier this month, Xbox said it was in the “final stages” of upgrading its Cloud Gaming streaming infrastructure, and now, that rollout has begun.
As noted on Twitter by The Verge senior editor Tom Warren, some Cloud Gaming titles can now be played with the added resolution and frame rate benefits offered by the Series X. Over the past year, Cloud Gaming has been running off Xbox One S server blades, but Microsoft has long been promising to upgrade these to run on Series X tech.
Xbox hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout, but users are already sharing that they’re finding faster load times, improved frame rates and/or higher resolution options in select games.
While Warren only highlighted improvements to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Rainbow Six Siege, Resetera users have reported that the following games now support Series X enhancements on Cloud Gaming:
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Call of the Sea
- Conan Exiles
- CrossCode
- Dark Alliance
- Dead by Daylight
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 5
- Elder Scrolls Online
- For Honor
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Gonner 2
- Grounded
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Haven
- Human Fall Flat
- Maneater
- Minecraft Dungeons
- MLB The Show 21
- Morkredd
- No Man’s Sky
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Planet Coaster
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- State of Decay 2
- Stellaris
- Subnautica
- Superhot Mind Control Delete
- The Falconeer
- The Touryst
- The Wild at Heart
- Warhammer Vemintide 2
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Yes Your Grace
- Zombie Army 4
Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available in beta to all Android users via a dedicated app, and to invited gamers on iOS and Windows 10 via Edge, Chrome and Safari browsers. Xbox says it will expand the beta to all iOS and browser users in the coming week. Regardless of the platform, though, a $16.99 CAD/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription is required for Cloud Gaming.
