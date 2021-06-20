Instagram officially launches ads in Reels globally

Instagram is rolling out ads for its Reels feature globally to provide another revenue stream for the social media giant.
The Facebook-owned platform began testing ads in Reels earlier this year in select markets, including Australia and Brazil.
Ads in Reels will be similar to those in Instagram’s regular feed and Stories. The ads will be full screen and vertical and will appear between individual Reels.
Reels ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds. Users can comment, like, view, save, share and skip Reels ads. Reels ads will be surfaced in most places people can view Reels content.
“We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit. Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained,” said Instagram COO Justin Osofsky, in a statement.
Instagram notes that just like all ads on Instagram, it will also provide users with controls on the ads they see. If users see an ad they don’t like, they can tap the menu on the post to “Hide” or “Report” an ad.
