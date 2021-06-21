Canadian shows and movies to stream on Canada Day

This post is sponsored by Mary Brown’s Chicken
MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
If you’re looking for some great Canadian content to stream this Canada Day, we’ve put together this guide just for you.
We’ve selected programs that were shot in Canada with Canadian talent both in front and behind the camera.
Canada’s got some real talent, eh?
Orphan Black [Amazon Prime Video]
This mind-bending science fiction series launched the career of Toronto local Tatiana Maslany. The series, created by Canadian writers Kim Coghill, Jeff Detsky, and Andrew De Angelis, stars Maslany as a woman who witnesses someone who looks exactly like her walk in front of a train. Confused and scared, she takes over the life of the woman she saw, and discovers something beyond her expectations.
Genre: Science fiction
Runtime: 50 episodes (40-49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
The Boys [Amazon Prime Video]
One of the great success stories of 2019 and 2020, The Boys is a dramedy that satirizes the superhero genre in the darkest way possible. Taking the violence of superheroes clashing to the streets of Toronto, you’ll recognize locations such as Dundas Square and Roy Thompson Hall. It also stars Canadian actors including Mishka Thebaud as Shockwave. It’s definitely worth watching if you can stomach the violence.
Genre: Dramedy/Superhero
Runtime: 24 episodes (50-70 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Summer House Party [Cottage Life TV]
Airing live on July 1st, the Summer House Party three-hour musical special is returning this year, bigger than ever. Featuring performances from artists including Tim Hicks, K-Os, Serena Ryder, Jesse Cook, and more, House Party is bringing the must-see concert to your home this Canada Day. Shot at Camp Tamakwa in cottage country, this is as Canadian as you’ll get. Catch it on Cottage Live TV at 5:30pm EST.
Genre: Music
Runtime: Three hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Kim’s Convenience [Netflix]
Genuinely funny, sincere, and wholly Canadian, Kim’s Convenience is the rare Canadian-produced show that has found an audience outside of the Great White North. The comedy follows Korean family members who own a convenience store in downtown Toronto as they get themselves into all kinds of situations that Canadians will instantly recognize. Starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, and Simu Liu, this is a feel-good show worth your time.
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 65 episodes [22 minutes each]
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Enemy [Amazon Prime Video]
If you’re looking for a movie to watch this July 1st, Enemy should be near the top of your list. From acclaimed Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, Enemy stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a man who discovers there is someone stealing his identity. Shot entirely in Toronto, you’ll recognize the University of Toronto campus and many other locations from the city. It’s one of the rare films to advertise that it’s shot in Canada instead of using the city as a stand-in for New York. This is a surreal experience, so settle in for an evening of twists and turns.
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 90 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71 percent
