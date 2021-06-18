Apple has slashed the price of its AppleCare+ extended warranty for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro in Canada.
The new prices are as follows:
- 13-inch M1 MacBook Air: Now $229, was $279
- 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro: Now $279, was $299
The new price for the MacBook Air AppleCare+ stays consistent for both the Intel-based and M1 models, though Apple no longer sells the Intel model at its physical and online stores.
On the other hand, the price reduction for AppleCare+ for MacBook Pro users will only be offered to customers of the M1 variant and users of the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro (Apple still sells it in its physical and online stores) still have to pay the original $299 for the extended coverage.
AppleCare+ extends your Apple product’s regular one-year warranty and includes accidental damage coverage. Products eligible for AppleCare+ coverage include the MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, the HomePod, Apple TV, the iPad, the iPhone and the iPod.
To learn more about AppleCare+, click here.
