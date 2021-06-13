PREVIOUS|
Xbox Game Pass gets 10 additional Bethesda games

Bethesda continues to grow its presence on Game Pass

Jun 13, 2021

1:57 PM EDT

Xbox has confirmed that an additional 10 Bethesda games are joining the Game Pass catalogue today.

See below for full list. Note that all of these games are coming to Game Pass on Console, PC and Cloud, unless otherwise stated.

  • Arx Fatalis (PC only)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Doom
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Rage
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Fallout (PC only)
  • Fallout 2 (PC only)
  • Fallout Tactics (PC only)
  • Fallout 3

This brings the total number of Bethesda games on Game Pass to 30, following the 20 titles that came to the service earlier this year.

