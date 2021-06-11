Android 12 Beta 2 makes subtle change to moving apps on the home screen

The Android 12 Beta 2 is finally available to download, and Google made a subtle change to the Android home screen.
Now when you long-press an app or widget on your home screen, you’ll see an outline around it that showcases the space it occupies. And when you start dragging the icon, the outline will follow it, showing you how much space it will need.
The remove and uninstall drag areas at the top of the home screen also have outlines to let users know that those actions are also available.
This feature seems helpful as you can know how much space certain widgets take up.
Source: Android Police
