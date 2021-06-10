Samsung’s new Isocell JN1 smartphone camera sensor is its smallest ever

Samsung’s new Isocell JN1 sensor fits 50 megapixels in an astoundingly tiny 1/2.76-inch format for a small pixel size of 0.64 micrometres.
This is considerably smaller than the 0.7 micrometres featured in its 43.7-megapixel Isocell Slim GH1 sensor that the South Korean tech giant released back in 2019.
“The new Isocell JN1 at 0.64μm will be able to equip tomorrow’s sleekest smartphones with ultra-high resolution mobile photographs,” said Samsung Electronics executive vice-president, Duckhyun Chang, in a recent press release.
The company also says that the tiny sensor will decrease the overall smartphone camera module size by 10 percent. Further, it can be utilized for several types of smartphone shooters, including front-facing, ultra-wide, primary and telephoto lenses.
For those wondering about low-light performance, the sensor can combine four pixels into one, allowing functionality called “pixel binning” to reduce the resolution to 12.5-megapixels but increase pixel size to let in four times more light.
Moreover, to help with light, it uses Samsung’s Isocell 2.0 technology, which also helps increase light sensitivity by 16 percent.
The Isocell JN1 sports Samsung’s “double super PD” (phase detection), which offers twice the phase detect pixel density that improves autofocus performance in low-light situations. Further, the new sensor supports 4K video at 60fps or full HD at 240fps.
We should see the JN1 sensor in a Samsung smartphone sooner rather than later, as the company says it’s now in mass production.
Source: Samsung
