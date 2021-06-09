TikTok celebrates Pride Month with Canada’s LGBTQ+ creators

TikTok is celebrating Pride Month with a new unifying hashtag: “Free to be, #ForYourPride!”
“Free to be you in any and all spaces, free to evolve into the person you are supposed to be, free to create content without judgement, free to take the time to understand other people’s experiences – free to live authentically you,” says TikTok in its press release.
TikTok has also created a list of LGBTQ2S+with diverse content including entertainment, education, comedy and lifestyle.
The social media platform will be celebrating Pride all month long with live music and programming, and creators and viewers are encouraged to use the hashtag #ForYourPride. TikTok will also add new creative effects and is supporting non-profit LGBT+ organizations in Canada including The Get Real Movement, Egale Canada, The 519 and more.
Below is a list of several Canadian LGBTQ2S+ TikTok Creators:
- @Spencer2TheWest – Canadian trailblazer; content on wellness/disability education
- @Ohkairyn – Part of the 2S community; Indigenous; content on gaming, comedy, education
- @ScottWabano – Part of the 2S community; Indigenous; content on lifestyle
- @AsapScience – Content on science education
- @Matt_and_Omar – Content on lifestyle/entertainment
- @TheQueenPriyanka – Winner of Canada’s drag race
- @Josh.Zilberberg – Content on comedy
- @ItsShannonBurns – Content on entertainment
- @OnlineKyne – Part of the transgender community; Content on beauty
- @ElyOtto – Content on music and comedy
Source: TikTok
