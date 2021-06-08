Telus Health mobile clinics vaccinating vulnerable residents in Ontario

Telus Health has announced that its mobile clinics are helping to vaccinate vulnerable residents in Ontario.
The organization has partnered with the Sanguen Health Center in Waterloo, the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Center in Toronto and the Ottawa Inner City Health organization.
The clinics on wheels have been providing essential primary health services directly to individuals in the communities they serve since they launched in 2020. The services have recently expanded to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations amid the pandemic.
Telus motes that the clinics are equipped with LTE Wi-Fi, Telus Mobility services, and Telus Health electronic medical record (EMR) technology.
“At Telus, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, our Health for Good program enables us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”
Telus notes that the clinics have administered more than 1,500 vaccine doses to at-risk Ontarians, conducted 15,400 COVID-19 tests and have supported nearly 30,000 patient interventions since launching.
Source: Telus Health
Comments