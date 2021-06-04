Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in June 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in June:
- Family Karma: season 2 — June 3rd
- Million Dollar Listing Ryan’s Renovation: season 1 — June 4th
- Reunion Road Trip
- Olivia Meets Her Match: season 2 — June 12th
- You Are What You Wear: season 1 — June 22nd
- Below Deck Mediterranean: season 6 — June 29th
Continuing Series
- Shahs of Sunset: season 9 on Mondays
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: season 8 on Mondays
- Snapped: season 29 on Mondays
- Mastermind of Murder: season 1 on Mondays
- Made in Chelsea: 2 season 21 on Tuesdays
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 2 on Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 18 on Tuesdays to Saturday
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 13 on Wednesdays
- Keeping Up with The Kardashians: season 20 on Fridays
- Million Dollar Listing New York: season 9 on Fridays
- Top Chef: season 18 on Fridays
- Accident, Suicide, Murder?: season 1 on Sundays
Comments