Best Buy E3 sale discounts games, accessories and more

Ahead of E3 2021, Best Buy Canada has several gaming-related promotions going on. The retailer’s ‘Play at Best Buy‘ site features a collection of pre-orders and sales on video games, accessories and TVs.
First up, Best Buy’s site lists pre-orders for several upcoming games, some of which we’ll likely learn more about at E3 2021. Pre-orders include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 and the upcoming Pokémon remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
For those not interested in pre-orders, we’ve collected some of the highlight deals from Best Buy’s game, accessories and TV sales:
Games
- Ghost of Tsushima – $49.99 (save $30)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9.99 (save $10)
- The Last of Us Part II – $39.99 (save $40)
- NBA 2K21 – $19.99 (save $10) – PS4 | Xbox | Switch
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $49.99 (save $30) – PS4 | Xbox | PS5
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39.99 (save $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Xbox | PS5 | PS4
You can check out the full list of discounted games here.
PC Gaming and accessories
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 70 gaming headset with mic (PS4) – $39.98 (save $15)
- PlayStation 4 Back Button Attachment for DualShock 4 – $19.99 (save $5)
- HyperX CloudX Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One – $69.99 (save $30)
- HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PS5/4 – $69.99 (save $25)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5 10300H – $999.99 (save $200)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS – $1,899.99 (save $100)
- Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $20)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H – $1,599.99 (save $100)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse – $72.98 (save $27)
You can view all the gaming accessories here and PC gaming sales here.
TVs
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV – $899.99 (save $50)
- LG 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV – $428.98 (save $41)
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (save $100)
- TCL 4-Series 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV – $449.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 82-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV – $1,599.99 (save $100)
Check out all the TV deals at Best Buy here.
