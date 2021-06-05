PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buy E3 sale discounts games, accessories and more

Prep for E3 2021 by saving on some new games or picking up a new headset

Jun 5, 2021

10:35 AM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy

Ahead of E3 2021, Best Buy Canada has several gaming-related promotions going on. The retailer’s ‘Play at Best Buy‘ site features a collection of pre-orders and sales on video games, accessories and TVs.

First up, Best Buy’s site lists pre-orders for several upcoming games, some of which we’ll likely learn more about at E3 2021. Pre-orders include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 and the upcoming Pokémon remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

For those not interested in pre-orders, we’ve collected some of the highlight deals from Best Buy’s game, accessories and TV sales:

Games

You can check out the full list of discounted games here.

PC Gaming and accessories

You can view all the gaming accessories here and PC gaming sales here.

TVs

Check out all the TV deals at Best Buy here.

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 2, 2021

12:10 PM EDT

Save up to $500 on Surface Pro 7 bundles with Type Cover and Surface Pen

Features

Jun 3, 2021

8:04 AM EDT

Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest and E3 2021

News

Jun 2, 2021

12:33 PM EDT

E3 2021’s test list of banned words includes ‘Canada’ for some reason

Deals

Jun 4, 2021

2:39 PM EDT

Huawei discounts its Watch lineup on Amazon for Father’s Day

Comments