Government invests $1 million to bring high-speed internet to Centre-du-Québec

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced $1.02 million in funding to bring connectivity to the Centre-du-Québec region.
Maskatel will receive the funding to bring high-speed internet to 670 households in the municipalities of Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Sainte-Séraphine and Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil.
Funding for the project is being provided through the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
“Quebec’s rural communities deserve a reliable Internet connection and broadband digital services,” Champagne said in a statement.
“By investing in these projects under the Connect to Innovate program and the Universal Broadband Fund, we’re helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create good jobs in our regions.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent. The government hopes to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
The initiative is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.
Image credit: @fp_champagne
Source: ISED
