Canadian pre-orders for Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV launch in June

Hyundai’s anticipated 2022 Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle (EV) is set to be available for pre-order in Canada in June.
The EV is the first from the legacy car manufacturer to be built on its Electric-Global Modular Platform, giving the all-electric crossover a standard range of 58-kWh and a long-range of 77.4kWh.
The car is to come in a standard real-wheel-drive option and but there will also be an all-wheel-drive variant. Trim options include an ‘Ultimate’ and a ‘Preferred” package, though it’s unclear what’s actually different between the two options. Hyundai likely plans to reveal more information in the coming weeks.
The estimated range for the Canadian version of the Ioniq 5 come in as follows: Essential RWD standard range — 354 km, Preferred RWD standard range — 354 km, Preferred AWD long range w/Ultimate package — 400 km, Preferred AWD long-range — 435 km, Preferred RWD long-range — 480 km.
Regarding power output, the Ioniq 5 is capable of between 225 and 320 horsepower. Exterior colour options include ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cyber Gray,’ ‘Atlas White,’ ‘Digital Teal,’ Lucid Blue’ and ‘Shooting Star.’ For the interior, there’s ‘Obsidian Black Monotone,’ ‘Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray’ and ‘Dark Teal/Dove Gray.’
