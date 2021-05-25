PREVIOUS|
Canadian pre-orders for Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV launch in June

It's still unclear how much the car will cost in Canada

Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s anticipated 2022 Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle (EV) is set to be available for pre-order in Canada in June.

The EV is the first from the legacy car manufacturer to be built on its Electric-Global Modular Platform, giving the all-electric crossover a standard range of 58-kWh and a long-range of 77.4kWh.

The car is to come in a standard real-wheel-drive option and but there will also be an all-wheel-drive variant. Trim options include an ‘Ultimate’ and a ‘Preferred” package, though it’s unclear what’s actually different between the two options. Hyundai likely plans to reveal more information in the coming weeks.

The estimated range for the Canadian version of the Ioniq 5 come in as follows: Essential RWD standard range — 354 km, Preferred RWD standard range — 354 km, Preferred AWD long range w/Ultimate package — 400 km, Preferred AWD long-range — 435 km, Preferred RWD long-range — 480 km.

Regarding power output, the Ioniq 5 is capable of between 225 and 320 horsepower. Exterior colour options include ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Cyber Gray,’ ‘Atlas White,’ ‘Digital Teal,’ Lucid Blue’ and ‘Shooting Star.’ For the interior, there’s ‘Obsidian Black Monotone,’ ‘Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray’ and ‘Dark Teal/Dove Gray.’

It’s unclear how much the Ioniq 5 will cost in Canada, but given Hyundai’s Kona Electric car starts at $38,000, most estimates put the cost in the $45,000 range. It’s unclear when the EV will release, but it will likely make its way into the hands of drivers this coming fall.
In February, rumours swirled that Apple and Hyundai were in talks regarding a partnership related to the often-rumoured Apple Car. Reports indicated that Hyundai would supply manufacturing and the underlying EV technology powering the vehicle. However, talks fell apart after a Hyundai executive spoke publically about the deal during an earnings call.

