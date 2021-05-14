Best Buy Canada’s smart home tech sale is back

Best Buy Canada is offering a smart home tech promotion that includes speakers, smart lights, security cameras and more on sale.
All of the deals below are available from May 14th to the 20th.
Check the list below:
Security Cameras
- Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack: Now $239.99, was $329.99
- Wyze Cam V2 WiFi Indoor/Outdoor 1080p IP Camera: Now $40.38, was $59.38
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White: Now $139.98, was $169.98
- Defender Wired 4-CH 1TB DVR with 4 Indoor/Outdoor Ultra-HD 4K Cameras: Now $389.99, was $699.99
- Defender Guard 2K Semi-Wireless Security Cameras: Now $99.99, was $159.99
- Best Buy Exclusive Defender 8 Channel 6 Camera Ultra-HD 4K 2TB DVR Indoor/Outdoor Home Surveillance Security Camera System: Now $519.99, was $799.99
- Oco Motion – HD PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) Wi-Fi Security Camera: Now $79, was $99
You can find the full list of security cameras on sale here.
Smart Locks and Doorbells
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) – Silver: Now $231.98, was $329.98
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell: Now $227.99, was $274.99
- Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Wire-Free – White: Now $229.99, was $269.99
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) with Smart Keypad – Matte Black: Now $299.99, was $359.99
You can find the full list of smart locks and doorbells on sale here.
Smart Lighting
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: Now $229.99, was $279.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Expansion Pack – 3 Panels: Now $89.99, was $99.99
- LIFX A19 Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb – 800lm – Multi-Colour – 2 Pack: Now $64.99, was $79.99
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit (4 Pack) & Smart Bluetooth Plug: Now $244.99, was $285.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit w/ Expansion & Mini Triangle Expansion – 20 Panels: Now $429.99, was $529.99
- Philips SmartSleep HF3650 / 60 Night light: Now $299.99, was $239.99
- Philips Hue Calla Add-On Smart Outdoor Pathway Light with 40-Watt Power Supply – Multi-Colour: Now $134.98, was $168.98
You can find the full list of smart lights on sale here.
Smart Plugs and Switches
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug – 2 Outlets – Black: Now $19.99, was $24.99
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip: Now: $29.99, was $34.99
- 2 Pieces 15A 1800W WiFi Smart Plug Mini with Alexa and Google Voice Control: Now $23.99, was $49.99
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite – 3 Pack: Now $26.99, was $34.99
- D-Link mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug: Now $39.99, was $49.99
You can find the full list of smart plugs and switches here.
Security Alarms
- Ooma 11-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2: Now $239.99, was $399.99
- iSmartAlarm Door/Window Sensor (DWS3) – 2 Pack: Now $39.97, was $64.97
- Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (1st Gen): Now $189.99, was $358.99
- iSmartAlarm Satellite Siren (AS3): Now $29.97, was $48.97
- Ooma 7-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2: Now $199.99, was $279.99
You can find the full list of security alarms on sale here.
Smart Speakers and Displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa – Charcoal: Now $59.99, was $99.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) w/ Clock & Sengled A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb: Now $69.99, was $84.99
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – Chalk – 2 Pack: Now $97.99, was $129.99
- Apple HomePod mini – Space Grey – Open Box: Now $89.99, was $199.99
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – 2 Pack – Charcoal/Chalk: Now $199.98, was $259.98
- Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone: Now $228.99, was $343.99
- Ninety7 Loft Portable Battery Base for Google Home (Carbon): Now $36.95, was $49.95
You can find the full list of smart speakers and displays here.
Smart Gardening
- AeroGarden Sprout Hydroponic Garden System – Black: Now $105.98, was $129.98
- Grobo Start Smart Indoor Garden with Nutrients and 3 Pack Peat Pods: Now $99.57, was $126.57
- Aspara GS1003-W 16 Hole Removable Reservoir Hydroponic Grower: Now $299.99, was $549.99
- Outsunny Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent with Adjustable Vents and Floor Tray: Now $104.99, was $199.99
- iPower GLTENTM1 Mylar Hydroponic Grow Tent: Now $167.99, was $251.99
You can find the full list of smart gardening products on sale here.
Dash Cams
- Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera: Now $399.99, was $449.99
- JS Dash 3.0 (BLACK) – Plug & Play Dash Cam- Full HD 1080p Dashcam w/ Parking Monitor & 1.22″ LED Screen & GPS: Now $119.99, was $199.99
- Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera: Now $199.99, was $339.99
- Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam with 2.5″ LED HD IPS Touch Screen & Wi-Fi: Now $149.99, was $189.99
- Venture 1080P Car DVR Camera: Now $139.99, was $249.99
You can find all dash cams on sale here.
Source: Best Buy
Comments