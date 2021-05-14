PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada’s smart home tech sale is back

The sale includes Nanoleaf lights, Philips Hue smart bulbs, the Nest Audio and Amazon Echo devices

May 14, 2021

5:54 PM EDT

Nanoleaf Shapes with Triangles, Mini Triangles and Hexagons

Best Buy Canada is offering a smart home tech promotion that includes speakers, smart lights, security cameras and more on sale.

All of the deals below are available from May 14th to the 20th.

Check the list below:

Security Cameras

You can find the full list of security cameras on sale here.

Smart Locks and Doorbells

You can find the full list of smart locks and doorbells on sale here.

Smart Lighting

You can find the full list of smart lights on sale here.

Smart Plugs and Switches

You can find the full list of smart plugs and switches here.

Security Alarms

You can find the full list of security alarms on sale here.

Smart Speakers and Displays

You can find the full list of smart speakers and displays here.

Smart Gardening

You can find the full list of smart gardening products on sale here.

Dash Cams

You can find all dash cams on sale here.

Source: Best Buy

