Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G renders surface online

Samsung releases a variety of handsets per year, and this newest leak covers one of the company’s budget offerings.
A leak from 91mobilesÂ shows off renders that give us a look at the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G models. The two variants have a slightly different appearance, with the 5G model sporting a V-shaped notch and the 4G model offering a U-shaped notch.
The rear of the 4G model features four cameras but lacks an LED flash, while the 5G model features an LED flash but lacks the fourth camera sensor.
The 5G model will reportedly sport a Dimensity 700 chipset and the 4G model a Mediatek Helio G80 processor. Both handsets will include a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display, though the 5G model reportedly features an FHD+ resolution and the other variant an HD+ resolution.
Camera-wise, the A22 4G is rumoured to sport a 48-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, as well as two other 2-megapixel lenses, likely sporting macro and depth lenses. The 5G iteration will likely ditch either the depth or macro lens, and the 4G model will sport a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Currently, there’s no word on the selfie shooter for the 5G model or RAM/storage configurations.
As for Canadian availability, it’s hard to say. So far in Canada, we’ve only seen the A52 5G and the A32. It’s possible we’ll get one model, but definitely not both.
Image Credit:Â 91mobiles
Source: 91mobiles
Comments