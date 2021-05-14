You’ll soon be able to post content from Instagram’s desktop website

Instagram allows users to access the platform from a computer or even an iPad via the desktop website, but there’s no way to post photos, videos, or stories.
This is expected to change in the near future, as the company is currently working on an update to its desktop site that will enable users to post directly from their computers.
#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021
According to developer and app analyst Alessandro Paluzzi, the company is currently testing the new feature- enabling content to be posted from the web version of Instagram, which was only available on the mobile Instagram website or the official app.
According to images shared by Paluzzi, the interface looks similar to the mobile app, with filters, an image crop section, a description section, location and emojis.
Though Paluzzi doesn’t say when the update will be released to the public, he does mention that the feature is being tested internally only and that users shouldnâ€™t expect to be able to use the new feature any time soon.
Source: @alex193a
Comments