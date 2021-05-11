PREVIOUS|
Rogers is currently offering 20 percent off on Apple AirPods Pro

This limited-time offer is part of Rogersâ€™ accessory financing plan

May 11, 2021

11:27 AM EDT

Rogers is currently offering 20 percent off Apple’s second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro.

This limited-time offer is part of Rogersâ€™ accessory financing plan, which is available to Rogers customers with a postpaid wireless plan.

Check details below:

Rogers’ website says that this offer is only available for a limited time and while supplies last. The offer can be claimed online or in-store, though the latter will cost you an extra $45 service fee.

Check out full details here.

Source: Rogers

