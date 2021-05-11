Rogers is currently offering 20 percent off on Apple AirPods Pro

Rogers is currently offering 20 percent off Apple’s second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro.
This limited-time offer is part of Rogersâ€™ accessory financing plan, which is available to Rogers customers with a postpaid wireless plan.
Check details below:
- Apple AirPods Pro for $11/month for 24 months, $0 down and $0 interest. Now, $264, was $330.
- Second-generation Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $8.96/month, $0 down and $0 interest. Now $215, was $269.
- Second-generation Apple AirPods with wired charging case for $7.30/month, $0 down and $0 interest. Now $175, was $219.
Rogers’ website says that this offer is only available for a limited time and while supplies last. The offer can be claimed online or in-store, though the latter will cost you an extra $45 service fee.
Check out full details here.
Source: Rogers
