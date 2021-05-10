Virgin Mobile data deal offers 10GB/$50 17GB/$70 and more

Virgin Mobile is offering a new batch of Bonus data plans, but you need to access them through this link.
The plans are visible for me and I’m based in Ontario, but after testing out other regions, they also appear to be live in most provinces and territories across Canada. However, if you live in Quebec, the prices are $5 cheaper.
The plans all come with unlimited texting and Canada-wide calling, plus voicemail and call display.
One thing to keep in mind is that these plans are for new activations only, so existing Virgin Mobile customers can’t access them.
The plans are as follows:
- $45 – 3GB
- $50 – 10GB
- $55 – 13GB
- $60 – 15GB
- $70 – 17GB
- $80 – 20GB
Source: Virgin MobileÂ
