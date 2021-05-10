PREVIOUS
Deals

Virgin Mobile data deal offers 10GB/$50 17GB/$70 and more

The $55/13GB plan is pretty tempting

May 10, 2021

11:14 AM EDT

0 comments

Virgin Mobile is offering a new batch of Bonus data plans, but you need to access them through this link.

The plans are visible for me and I’m based in Ontario, but after testing out other regions, they also appear to be live in most provinces and territories across Canada. However, if you live in Quebec, the prices are $5 cheaper.

The plans all come with unlimited texting and Canada-wide calling, plus voicemail and call display.

One thing to keep in mind is that these plans are for new activations only, so existing Virgin Mobile customers can’t access them.

The plans are as follows:

  • $45 – 3GB
  • $50 – 10GB
  • $55 – 13GB
  • $60 – 15GB
  • $70 – 17GB
  • $80 – 20GB

Source: Virgin MobileÂ 

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 23, 2021

3:24 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile offering up to $40 bill credit for 12 months on home internet plans

News

Apr 9, 2021

12:59 PM EDT

Google’s Android phone app update lets you record calls from unknown numbers

Deals

Apr 7, 2021

11:11 AM EDT

Fido, Virgin, Koodo and Freedom offering $100 bill credit with online activations

News

May 6, 2021

4:34 PM EDT

Filtering blue light from your smartphone’s display doesn’t help with sleep: study

Comments