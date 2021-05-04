Uber building custom EV for drivers, don’t call it a taxi

All the way back in 2017, Uber said that it planned to go all-electric in London by 2025 and across North America and Europe by 2030. To help further that effort, the company is partnering with UK-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Arrival to build a custom taxi-like EV.
The goal is to create an affordable EV focusing on driver comfort, safety and convenience since Uber drivers typically put around 50,000km on their cars each year. That said, the design isn’t finalized yet, and the automaker will work with Uber drivers to make sure the car meets the needs of drivers.
Based on early renders, the vehicle looks sleek with a minimal front display and a large bench seat in the back for passengers. The company expects to show off the vehicle’s final design before the end of 2021.
Uber is pretty tight-lipped as to how many drivers in London are actually using EVs, but it says it’s raised Â£135 million (about $231 million CAD) to support drivers that want to switch to an EV. The company has also said that 3.5 million trips in London have taken place with EVs.
Arrival is a relatively new EV manufacturer, and so far, the company has only built an electric delivery van and a passenger bus.
