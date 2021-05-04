Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ won’t get updates anymore

Last year Samsung stopped updating the Galaxy S7 and S7+. Now, one year later, the S8 and S8+ are suffering the same fate.
Both smartphones have received quarterly updates for the past year or so, but Samsung has decided to discontinue support for the four-year-old device line, as shown in this list of models currently getting security updates. For the time being, the Galaxy S8 Active and S8 Lite remain on the list, although it’s worth noting that they arrived months after the main S8 flagship devices.
Though another soldier has fallen, we have to remember that Samsung is one of the only companies that provide Android updates for over four years. Even Google doesnâ€™t support updates for its old Pixel devices for that long.
With the S8 and S8+â€™s update lifecycle done and dusted, the Galaxy S9 will become the oldest Galaxy S handset currently receiving updates. S9 users need to keep in mind that the device has already been shifted to a quarterly update cycle and updates will potentially cease this time next year.
