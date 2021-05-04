Otterbox releases Baby Yoda stand for the 4th Gen Echo Dot

OtterBox has released a new Grogu-themed (Baby Yoda) stand for the fourth-generation Echo Dot. This news arrives just in time for Star Wars Day, providing die-hard fans another collectible to add to their list.
The new stand is exclusively made for Amazon and falls under the Star Wars den series. Pre-orders for the stand start today, â€˜May the 4th,â€™Â and it will be available for customers in Canada in the coming weeks.
The stand is simple to mount and is built for easy and fast interaction with the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), enabling you to continue enjoying the Alexa experience. The non-slip base keeps the Echo Dot safe, and the long-lasting material withstands heavy usage.
The same stand was formerly releasedÂ for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), but now that the 4th Gen variant is available, owners of the more recent Echo Dot can add some aesthetic appeal to their voice assistant.
To order the Mandalorian-inspired stand or to read more about it, click here.
Image credit: Otterbox
Source: Otterbox
