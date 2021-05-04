Twitter acquires subscription ad-blocking service Scroll

Twitter has announced that it’s acquiring Scroll, a service that removes ads from participating news sites for a monthly subscription.
The social media giant says it will include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering that will incorporate its recently acquired Revue newsletter service.
“As a Twitter subscriber, picture getting access to premium features where you can easily read articles from your favourite news outlet or a writer’s newsletter from Revue, with a portion of your subscription going to the publishers and writers creating the content,” Twitter outlined in a blog post.
Scroll will temporarily pause new sign-ups as a result of the acquisition, but nothing will change for existing subscribers.
Twitter notes that it will continue supporting the existing community of subscribers and publishers on Scroll and that new publishing interested in joining can sign up for updates.
Current publishers signed up with Scroll include USA Today, The Verge, The Atlantic and more. Scroll’s business model pitch has been that its users send more money to publishers through its service than ad views could.
Twitter did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.
Source: Twitter
