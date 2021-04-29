New AirPods, AirPods Pro firmware rolling out now

Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for the second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro.
9to5Mac spotted the incoming update, but it’s not clear what, exactly, it does. As is the case with most of Apple’s AirPods firmware updates, the company didn’t include release notes detailing changes. Plus, with Apple’s somewhat frustrating automatic update process, it can be tricky to force the firmware update to come through.
To check your firmware version, head to the Settings app on your iPhone > Bluetooth > select your AirPods from the list of devices > tap the ‘i’ icon > look for ‘Firmware Version.’ If it says ‘3E751,’ you’re running the newest firmware update.
If you’re not on that firmware version, you’ll likely have to wait for the update to install — Apple says it will happen automatically when users connect their AirPods to their iPhone via Bluetooth.
It’s worth noting that previous AirPods Pro updates improved some ongoing issues with noise cancellation.
Source: 9to5Mac
