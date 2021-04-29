Halo Infinite to support cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC

Xbox has confirmed thatÂ Halo InfiniteÂ will support both cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox consoles and PC.
This will allow Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC gamers to play Infinite‘s campaign and multiplayer together and enable players to bring their multiplayer character progression between them on both platforms.
Xbox made the announcement in a larger blog post about its efforts to grow its PC gaming presence. In the post, the company also confirmed that it’s been “working closely with the PC community to ensure that Halo Infinite offers a premier PC experience.”
This means that Infinite‘s PC version will support “highly desired features such as support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, a wide variety of advanced graphics options and more.”
As previously confirmed,Â Infinite‘s multiplayer will also be free-to-play and support 120fps on the Xbox Series X.
Halo InfiniteÂ has been a long-time coming, as the series’ last mainline entry, Halo 5: Guardians, released on Xbox One way back in October 2015. Infinite was originally set to release alongside the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, but criticisms pertaining to its gameplay reveal — particularly over its graphics — led Xbox to push the game to 2021.
Since then, multiple key members of developer 343 Industries have departed the project, including Infinite‘s creative director, further pointing to the game’s troubled development.
In December, Xbox narrowed Infinite‘s release window to fall 2021, roughly one year after it was originally set to launch. Given that the originalÂ Halo‘s 20th anniversary falls in November, it’s possible that Xbox could release the game around that time to coincide with the milestone.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: Xbox
