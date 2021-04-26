Vidéotron rolls out new ‘Helix Fi 2’ smart gateway

Vidéotron has officially launched its new ‘Helix Fi 2’ smart gateway with Wi-Fi 6 technology.
The Montreal-based carrier says the Helix Fi 2 gateway contains the most powerful Wi-Fi technology in Quebec and will bring enhanced speed, range and connectivity.
“TV terminals, wireless devices and compatible smart equipment can be connected to the device in a flash to make it the new hub of Vidéotron subscribers’ connected lives,” Vidéotron stated in a press release.
The gateway is available for a one-time payment of $288 or $12 per month for 24 months. It can be purchased online or by phone.
Vidéotron outlines that the new Wi-Fi 6 standard supports more concurrent connections and nearly three times the speed of previous technologies.
“The smart wireless network constantly optimizes itself for the currently connected devices in order to provide the best possible connection for each user. It’s the ideal solution for connected families,” Vidéotron notes.
The carrier says the gateway reduces the energy consumption of connected devices and provides a seamless connection anywhere in customers’ homes.
Source: Vidéotron
