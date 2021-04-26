Koodo and Best Buy offering LG Velvet at $15/month with other big surprises

Telus flanker brand Koodo and Best Buy are offering a steal deal on the LG Velvet.
Best Buy and Koodo are offering the phone for a $15/month tab for 24 months. But here is where the deal gets better: new and old Koodo customers who activate a line will receive a $200 and $100 Best Buy gift card respectively.
As a special offer, Koodo and Best Buy are also offering two Google Nest Minis to customers with an eligible Koodo Tab activation.
You can also purchase the phone directly from Koodoâ€™s website and receive a $200 Visa gift card.
The offer is available online and in-store, however, the latter has a $45 activation fee.
Even though LG has ceased its mobile business, it says that it will continue to offer software updates to its mobile users, making this deal all the more attractive.
You can check out detailed information about the deal here.
Source: Best Buy
Comments