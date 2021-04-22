Android users can now pre-register for The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Spokkoâ€™s new mobile location-based augmented reality game.
Similar to PokÃ©mon Go, Monster Slayer will encourage you to get out and about to explore the world around you, all while brewing potions, crafting bombs and training your character to take on monsters from The Witcher franchise.
While the trailer for the game shows a person playing the game on an Apple device, the early access will be limited to Android users. The final product, expected to release later this year will be playable on both Android and iOS devices.
A limited number of players will be able to download the game early through a random draw in a soft launch for Google Play at the end of April.
Since the game takes place before Geralt of Rivia’s time, it doesn’t require a thorough knowledge of the books, video games, or Netflix adaptation, though there would still be stories and quests in the game that connect to the Witcher world.
To register, click here.
Source: The Witcher
