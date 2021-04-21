Now that Bell’s initial 5G network is up and running in several regions across Canada, MobileSyrup is pleased to bring you a contest that could score you a Samsung Galaxy S21 courtesy of Bell.
The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Further, it sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
“If you’re a fan of Samsung devices and upgrading from an older phone, you’ll likely enjoy a lot of what the S21 offers,” said Jon Lamont in his review of the device.
“Use Bell — Canadaâ€™s Fastest 5G network and get theoretical peak download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps in major cities across Canada for an incredible mobile experience,” says Bell.
This S21 comes in the ‘Phantom Grey’ colour variant with 128GB of storage. The contest ends May 18th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
