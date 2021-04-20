Latest Xbox sale offers savings on Call of Duty, Resident Evil and Ubisoft games

Microsoft is currently running multiple sales on its digital Xbox store, offering savings onÂ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Resident EvilÂ franchise and various Ubisoft titles, among other deals.
See below for some of the most notable discounted games:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — Cross-Gen Bundle — $62.99 (regularly $89.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon — $7.49 (regularly $14.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising — Gold Edition — $66.99 (regularly $133.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Inside — $6.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Pathologic 2 — $17.99 (regularly $44.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 Digital Deluxe — $46.99 (regularly $93.99)Â [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Resident Evil 2 — $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X — $3.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition — $15.99 (regularly $19.99)
It’s worth noting thatÂ Far Cry 3 Blood DragonÂ andÂ Scott Pilgrim vs. The WorldÂ were developed by Ubisoft Montreal, whileÂ Immortals Fenyx RisingÂ was made by Ubisoft Quebec andÂ PGA Tour 2K21Â comes from Lunenberg, Nova Scotia’s HB Studios.
The full list of Xbox game deals can be found here. Since there are different sales going on, you’ll want to check with each game to make sure when that particular deal ends.
Image credit: Activision
