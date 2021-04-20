PREVIOUS|
Deals

Latest Xbox sale offers savings on Call of Duty, Resident Evil and Ubisoft games

Save on games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Apr 20, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Microsoft is currently running multiple sales on its digital Xbox store, offering savings onÂ Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the Resident EvilÂ franchise and various Ubisoft titles, among other deals.

See below for some of the most notable discounted games:

It’s worth noting thatÂ Far Cry 3 Blood DragonÂ andÂ Scott Pilgrim vs. The WorldÂ were developed by Ubisoft Montreal, whileÂ Immortals Fenyx RisingÂ was made by Ubisoft Quebec andÂ PGA Tour 2K21Â comes from Lunenberg, Nova Scotia’s HB Studios.

The full list of Xbox game deals can be found here. Since there are different sales going on, you’ll want to check with each game to make sure when that particular deal ends.

Image credit: Activision

Related Articles

News

Apr 29, 2020

8:08 AM EDT

Xbox spring sale features deals on 2K, Activision, EA and Japanese games

News

Jun 2, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Activision temporarily delays new ‘Call of Duty’ seasons

News

Apr 16, 2021

7:12 AM EDT

Sony explains how it made its PS5 packaging eco-friendly

Resources

Apr 20, 2021

11:25 AM EDT

Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in late April 2021

Comments