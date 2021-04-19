Facebook now lets users transfer posts and notes to Google Docs and more

Facebook is expanding its data portability tool to allow users to transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.
The social media giant notes that these updates extend the reach of the tool that already allows users to transfer their photos and videos to Dropbox, Google Photos and more.
“We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We’ll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely,” Facebook notes.
Users can access the tool in their Facebook settings under ‘Your Facebook Information’ and by clicking ‘Transfer Your Information’.”
Facebook says it plans to continue expanding its data types and partners in the future. The social media giant is also calling for data portability laws that clarify which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred.
The updated data portability tool is now available to all users globally.
Source: Facebook
