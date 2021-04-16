Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $75+ online purchase

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $75.
The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until April 18th.
From truly wireless headphones, video games and even consoles to vitamins, moisturizers and makeup kits, these points can be redeemed towards anything from Shopper’s surprisingly extensive catalogue.
It’s also worth noting that Shoppers is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until April 18th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.
On a normal day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent. With the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
It’s worth noting that you need to spend a minimum of $50 to be eligible for the 20x multiplier. Learn more about these offers here. Learn more about PC Optimum points here.
Shopper’s Drug Mart’s 50,000 bonus points offer for purchases above $150 recently expired on April 15th.
