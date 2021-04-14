With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.Â
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you.Â You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Notable price changes:
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb, Galaxy Z flip 5g 256gb, Apple iPhone SE 64gb / 128gb / 256gb, iPhone XR 64gb / 128gb, LG Velvet 128gb and Google Pixel 4a 128gb
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 128gb, Galaxy Note20 ultra 128gb, Galaxy S21 5g 256gb, Galaxy Z fold2 5g 256gb, Apple iPhone 12 mini 128gb / 256gb, k61 and Google Pixel 4a 5g 128gb
On going deals:
- Get 20% off any Samsung smartwatch9 with Bell SmartPay and Save an additional $150 with the purchase of select Samsung phones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $90/mo. (MB/SK/QC region)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans(all regions)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
Notable price changes:
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy A51 64gb, Galaxy A71 128gb, Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone 12 mini 64gb and iPhone XR 2019 64gb
- Clearance + $50 Bill Credit on Motorola Edge+ and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Dropped pricing on Motorola Edge plus 256gb, Samsung Galaxy Note20 ultra 128gb, Galaxy S20 128gb, Huawei P30 128gb and Google Pixel 4a 5g 128gb
New deals:
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data with a Fido TikTok challenge
On going deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $300 Bill Credit on LG Velvet 5G when you activate on $45+ Data Talk and Text plans
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5g 256gb
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb, Galaxy S21 5g 128gb, and galaxy-s21-ultra-5g 128g / 256gb
- Get the LG device of your choice for $0 with selected plans
New deals:
- For a limited time, get a $100 welcome credit
On going deals:
- Get discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Update : $45 Basic Plan now includes 4GB data (was 3GB)
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plans
Notable price changes:
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb and Google Pixel 4a 128gb
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy note20 128gb, Huawei p40 128gb, Pixel 4a 5g 128gb and TCL 10 pro 128gb
- Increased pricing on Apple iPhone SE 64gb &. 128gb, iPhone XR 64gb on tab plus plan
New deals:
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Bonus Motorola Buds Charge with Motorola One 5G Ace
On going deals:
- Get a monthly $5 credit off Prepaid Canada Wide Plans
- Shop online and save the $45 connection fee
- Up to $100 bill credit on Tab plans
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s and LG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Update : $200 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab (was $300)
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans â€“ both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan with PW Calling (or on $30 prepaid plan with CW Calling)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 4a 5g 128gb
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy A51 64gb, Galaxy A71 128gb, Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone SE 128gb & 64gb, iPhone XR 64gb and LG Velvet 128gb
New deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- Limited time only $50 with 10GB non-shareable data individual data plan (QC)
- Promo on Talk text and data plan Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $25 (was $35)
- Get 2 lines for $57,50/mo per line for 30 GB of data
On going deals:
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Update : Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $110 (MB/SK/QC) â€“ was $125
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung g-Galaxy Note20 128gb, Galaxy Note20 ultra 128gb, Galaxy Z Fold2 5g 256gb, Huawei P40 128gb, Google Pixel 4a 5g 128gb and TCL 10 pro 128gb
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 fe 5g 128gb, Galaxy Z Flip 5g 256gb, Apple iPhone SE 64gb & 128gb, iPhone XR 64gb, LG Velvet 128gb, Google Pixel 4a 128gb and Motorola Razr 128gb
New deals:
- Get a Leather Pouch when you get the Motorola Razr
- Get a $5 monthly credit on $20 and $30 Talk &Text prepaid plans
- Get a $5 monthly credit on all Talk, text & data prepaid plans
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+Read legal footnote5 free when you buy Apple Watch
- Save up to 20% on Ecoâ€‘Friendly cases if you shop online
- Bonus Get a JBL TUNE 750BT wireless headphones with the TCL 10 Pro.
On going deals:
- Get a $5 account credit when activating on $20/30-days and above rate plans
- Get moto buds with the motorola one 5G ace
- Save up to $215 with a Certified Preâ€‘owned phone
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Get more Giga : 35 GO (was 30 last week) on Peace of Mind Connect Plus $85 (was before $90); the Can-US version is $105 (was before $110) (main regions)
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $70; the Can-US version is $90 (MB/SK/QC)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 â€“ $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
On going deals:
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
On going deals:
- Get 5 extra Grand Prize entries on $40 or higher plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB, Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB/ 512GB
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G 128GB , Apple iPhone SE 64GB / 128GB /256GB, iPhone XR 64GB / 128GB and Google Pixel 4a 128GB
New deals:
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan or 500MB on $28 prepaid plan with PPU
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $35+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $30 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
On going deals:
- Update : $200 bill credit on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase phone online with Sweet Pay (was $300)
- $200 bill credit on LGK61 and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Province-wide plan)
- $5 credit for 6 months on $30 Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
Notable price changes:
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy S10 128gb on max big gig unlimited + talk 25gb plan
- Dropped pricing on Google Pixel 4a 128gb and Samsung Galaxy S10 128gb on various plans
New deals:
- Get 7GB bonus data on $65 on Big Gig Unlimited plan
- Get 15GB bonus data on $75 and $85 on Big Gig Unlimited plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : Get 7 GB on $55 plan
- Get 2GB bonus data on the $35plan, and 3GB on $40 / $45 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $55 Freedom plans
- Get 5GB bonus data on $50 / $60 on Big Gig Unlimited plans and on $85 and $115 Canada/US plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 5GB bonus data on the $50 and $80 plans, and on $75 and $105 Canada/US plans
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans : get 15GB on $65 and $75 plans
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- BYOD Freedom Plans : get 2GB bonus data on the $35 plan, 5 GB on $40 / $45 plans
On going deals:
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text â€“ 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- Update 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan and $5 Off during12 Months
On going deals:
- For a limited time, get a select Nearly New device with a 2-year voice and data plan and save 50%
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness when you buy Apple Watch
- Get a $15/mo. credit for 12 months when you subscribe to a 15 GB or higher voice & data plan
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy A21 32gb and Galaxy S21 5g 128gb
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 fe 5g 128gb, Apple iPhone SE 64gb and iPhone XR 64gb
On going deals:
- Update limited time offer $50 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25)
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
Ongoing deals
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE â€“ some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
On going deals:
- 3GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $35 Smartphone plan or 5GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $45 Smartphone plan, for new activations only
- $20 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P or $25 off on MaxWest Nitro4X with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
On going deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
New deals:
- Get 2 GB/mo of bonus data for up to 3 months on select plans
On going deals:
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
