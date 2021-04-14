Amazon launching official ‘The Boys’ podcast later this week

Amazon has unveiled an official podcast focused on the second season of its hit Prime Video superhero series, The Boys.
Appropriately titled “The Boys: The Official Podcast,” the show will be hosted by British journalist Tim Kash and debut on April 15th with its first two episodes on all major podcast platforms. One new episode will release every week until the series ends on May 27th.
The show will feature discussions between showrunner Eric Kripke and Vancouver-born executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as members of the cast and crew. These include stars Karl Urban (Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Antony Starr (Homelander), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Aya Cash (Stormfront).
The podcast also offers behind-the-scenes details costume designer Laura Jean “LJ” Shannon, VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet and stunt coordinator Tig Fong, among other members of the production.
The Boys Season 2 released last September. The third season is currently filming in Toronto, although Amazon has yet to confirm a release window.
