Amazon Music offering free three-month trial to new subscribers

Amazon Music is currently offering a free three-month trial to new subscribers for a limited time.
The streaming service usually offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers but has extended it by two months for its latest offer.
Amazon outlines that once the trial ends, Prime customers will be charged $7.99 per month and regular customers will be charged $9.99 per month. It’s worth noting that the subscription will renew automatically once the trial ends unless you cancel it before the renewal.
Amazon Music Unlimited comes with on-demand music, unlimited access to songs, the option to listen offline with unlimited skips and hands-free listening with Alexa.
Apple Music is also currently running an offer that gives new users four months of the streaming service for free.
You can learn more about Amazon Musicâ€™s offer here.
