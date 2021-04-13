Microsoft announces Surface Laptop 4 and several new accessories

Microsoft has announced that the newest addition to the Surface family, the Surface Laptop 4, is available to order starting April 13th. Along with the new laptops, Microsoft also revealed several new accessories.
The announcement comes after various leaks detailed the company’s new laptops. As expected, not much has changed this time around the Laptop 4 except the internals on offer. There’s also a new ‘Ice Blue’ colour option.
Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 4 maintains many of people’s favourite aspects from last year’s Surface Laptop 3, including the 3:2 aspect ratio touch screen, ‘Alcantara’ or metal finish options, a studio microphone array and more. The excellent keyboard also makes a return this year. Also like last year, the Laptop 4 will come in two screen sizes: 13.5-inches or 15-inches.
On the inside, customers can pick between 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics. Like last year’s Surface Laptop 3, the Laptop 4 boasts a ‘Microsoft Surface Edition’ Ryzen chip.
As for the accessories, Microsoft announced the Surface Headphones 2+, a refresh of last year’s excellent Surface Headphones 2 aimed at business customers. The Headphones 2+ sport all the same features as the Headphones 2, but is also certified for Microsoft Teams thanks to an included dongle and on-ear Teams controls.
Microsoft also announced its new Modern USB and Modern Wireless headsets, the Modern USB-C Speaker and Modern Webcam.
Those interested can learn more about the new products on Microsoft’s website. Further, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available to order now in Canada, with orders set to ship out starting April 15th.
Update (04/13/2021 at 9:19am): Now that Microsoft Canada’s website is updated, we’re able to share the pricing of the new Surface Laptop 4 models. The 13.5-inch variant starts at $1,299.99 in Canada for the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It jumps up to $1,699.99 for those who want an Intel CPU (the base Intel model has an i5, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage). It’s a pretty significant price difference, which likely can be at least partially attributed to Microsoft’s decision to use last-gen AMD CPUs instead of the newer Ryzen 5000 processors.
As for the 15-inc Laptop 4, it starts at $1,749.99 for the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The starting price for Intel variants is $2,349.99 and comes with an i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB CPU.
You can view all the Laptop 4 configurations and prices here.
