LG confirms which smartphones will get Android 12 and Android 13

LGâ€™s Korean website has listed which smartphones from the company will be receiving Android 12 and Android 13.
The website outlines that the LG Wing and the Velvet (LTE and 5G) will get Android 13. These models along with the V50, V50S, G8, Q31, Q52, and Q92, will receive an Android 12 upgrade.
LG Korea also says an Android 11 update is already in progress for all the previously mentioned smartphones. Some of which have already received their Android 11 updates in Canada.
These upgrades will likely reach LGâ€™s devices long after the company closes its smartphone business, mainly because LG doesnâ€™t have the best track record when it comes to updates.
Itâ€™s worth noting that LG says these two updates wonâ€™t be strictly guaranteed and that it will depend on Google policy, product performance and stabilization levels.
Last week, LG announced that itâ€™s closing its smartphone business worldwide. The company said that leaving the smartphone industry will allow it to focus on ‘6G’ and that it will allow it to strengthen its competitiveness in other business areas.
The last significant LG smartphone to release in Canada was the LG Velvet. While the device was generally well-received for its minimalist design, it suffers from poor camera performance and only features a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.
Comments