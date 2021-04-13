PREVIOUS|
Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Enter for your chance to win a Galaxy S21+

Apr 13, 2021

7:36 AM EDT

Now that Bell’s initial 5G network is up and running in several regions across Canada, MobileSyrup is pleased to bring you a contest that could score you a Samsung Galaxy S21+ courtesy of Bell.

The Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Further, it sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

“Use Bell — Canadaâ€™s Fastest 5G network and get theoretical peak download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps in major cities across Canada for an incredible mobile experience,” says Bell.

This S21+ comes in the ‘Phantom Violet’ colour variant with 128GB of storage. The contest ends May 10th and the winner will be announced shortly after.

You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.

