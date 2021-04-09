Here are some of the most notable video game deals offered by several Canadian retailers this week:
- Borderlands Legendary Collection for Switch: Now $29.98, was $59.99 – Amazon
- NBA 2K21 – Standard Edition for Switch: Now $34.99, was $79.99 – Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4: Now $54.99, was $79.99 – EB Games
- FIFA 21 for Xbox One: Now $39.98, was $79.99 – Walmart
- Death Stranding for PS4: Now $29.96, was $49.99 – The Source
- Ghost of Tsushima for PS4: Now $49.99, was $79.99 – Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Red/Blue with Family Pass Bundle: Now $449.99, was $474.98 – Costco
- Nintendo eShop $35 Gift Card (Email Delivery): Now $32.50 – Newegg
- Up to 16 percent off iTunes gift cards – Costco
The full compiled list of deals can be found on Game Deals Canada
Source: Game Deals Canada
