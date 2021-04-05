PREVIOUS|
Apple’s AirPods Max over-ear headphones are 10 percent off on Amazon

This brings the cost down to $698 from $779

Apr 5, 2021

12:37 PM EDT

AirPods Max

Apple’s still somewhat difficult to find AirPods Max are currently 10 percent off on Amazon, bringing the high-end headphones’ cost down to $698 from $779.

The pricey over-ear headphones feature impressive active noise-cancellation, Apple’s H1 chip with “Hey Siri” support and excellent build quality.

In my review of the AirPods Max, I said that “Despite their obvious issues, the AirPods Max are my favourite pair of over-ear headphones I’ve ever used. They’re extremely comfortable even if you’re wearing them for an entire day, look decidedly high-end and feature the best audio quality I’ve ever encountered in a pair of headphones.”

With all that said, the AirPods Max are undeniably pricey, their Smart Case is lacklustre at best, and they can also feel extremely heavy if you wear them for a lengthy period of time. For more on the AirPods Max, check out my review of the headphones.

The AirPods Max are available in ‘Green,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Space Grey’ on Amazon for $698.

